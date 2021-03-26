West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Bonner hundred, Mayers fifty earn Windies draw

Bonner scored unbeaten 113 runs while Kyle Mayers played a knock of 52 as the hosts put a score of 236/4 on the board before the close of play.

SCOREBOARD: WEST INDIES VS SRI LANKA, 1ST TEST

Resuming the day from 34/1, Bonner and Kraigg Brathwaite formed a partnership of 66 runs before the latter was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya, bringing Mayers on the field. Bonner and Mayers played brilliantly and kept the Sri Lanka bowlers at bay.

Both took the team over the 180-run mark and completed their respective half-centuries. Embuldeniya provided the much-needed breakthrough to Sri Lanka, removing Mayers. Jermaine Blackwood then came out in the middle but only managed to score four runs before Vishwa Fernando sent him back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder was the next batsman. Bonner and Holder played with a defensive mindset to deny Sri Lanka a victory in the match. Earlier, Sri Lanka had scored 169 runs in their first innings and the hosts posted a total of 271 in return. Sri Lanka made a comeback in the game with a massive score of 476 in the second innings.

"This is truly special for me. This is my childhood dream and I am really happy I got this monkey off my back," Bonner said on the Sandals Player Zone.

"When I was on 99 I didn't panic. I was seeing the ball well and I remained watchful. Jason came down and said 'just keep doing what you have been doing all day'. It was great to have him at the other end to reassure me. It felt great," said Bonner.