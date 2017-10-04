Cricket
What does Dhoni do at home? See this!

MS Dhoni and Anupam Kher pose with Dhoni's father - Pan Singh
Bengaluru, October 4: So, what do Indian cricketers do when they are away from international duty. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya all have found their own ways to engage themselves before embarking on another cricketing mission.

Kohli is checking out the new Audi in the market - A5 brat pack - while Rohit Sharma took time off for an off-field chat with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Dhoni took an altogether different route. The former Indian captain hosted veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher at his house in Ranchi for a dinner.

Now what's Dhoni's connection with Kher?

MS Dhoni and Anupam Kher
It was Kher who played Dhoni's father in his biopic - MS Dhoni the Untold Story. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni in the movie.

Both Kher and Dhoni later tweeted pictures of them posing with the cricketer's father - Pan Singh. Later Kher tweeted that Ziva - daughter of Dhoni and Sakshi - is an entertaining little girl who can sing national anthem quite nicely.

Talk about spending time with real father and reel father!

Story first published: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 11:58 [IST]
