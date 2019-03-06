Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

When 'humble' Dhoni declined to inaugurate the ‘Dhoni Pavilion’

By Pti
ms dhoni

Ranchi, March 6: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is quintessentially a modest man and no wonder he has politely declined to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium, ahead of India’s third ODI against Australia.

MS Dhoni: Their 'very own Ranchi boy' and much more

Just like the Sunil Gavaskar stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai or the Virender Sehwag gate at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, the swanky Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium will have its very own 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni Pavilion'.

"At the AGM last year, the decision was taken that the North Block stand that comprises media enclosure as well as VIP boxes would be named after Dhoni," Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debashis Chakraborty told PTI on Wednesday.

However, Dhoni didn't agree to inaugurate the stand, said Chakraborty. "We requested him but he said 'Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna.' (What's there to inaugurate in my own house). He is still so humble and down to earth,” Chakraborty said.

The third ODI against Australia on Friday is expected to be Dhoni's last game in his hometown but the JSCA top official said they do not have any special plans in place.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue