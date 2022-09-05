When I quit Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni called me: Virat Kohli on receiving support from cricketers

The Delhi cricketer has revealed that his camaraderie with the legendary India captain still remains the same and that the former India wicketkeeper-batsman keeps supporting him.

While addressing the press conference after the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan which Team India lost by 5 wickets, Kohli opened up about the people whom he values for they keep supporting him unflinchingly.

The 34-year-old cricketer revealed that when he decided to quit as India Test skipper earlier this year in South Africa, it was only Dhoni - amongst the players, he has played with - who called him up.

Kohli said, "When I quit Test captaincy, the only player - with whom I have played - was MS Dhoni. A lot of people (former players) have my number and give opinions on national TV (as to what I should be doing and what not). But no one sent me a message. So, the moments like these prove if you have genuine respect and connection with someone because there is a sense of security on both ends. Neither does he want something from me, nor do I want anything from him. I personally believe that if you want to help someone, you would reach out to that person individually rather than speaking on the public dais.

"I live my life like this and it is the almighty who gives. Till the time I am worthy, I will keep playing like this," he further added.

In the match against Pakistan, Kohli was the top-scorer from the Indian side as he scored 60 off 44 balls and helped the side post a respectable total of 181/7 in the stipulated 20 overs. However, his second consecutive half-century in the ongoing tournament went in vain as Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Mohammad Nawaz (42) helped Pakistan secure a victory by 5 wickets with one ball to spare.

But with his fluent knock of 60, Kohli sent a strong message that he seems to have regained his lost touch which is a great sign for the team going forward.