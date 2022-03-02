When Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana asked Virat Kohli for a few minutes but ended up spending hours

Rodrigues narrated an episode during the tour of New Zealand when both the senior men's and women's cricket teams travelled down under. Rodrigues spoke on the Ranveer Show recently about how she and Mandhana requested the modern-day great to spare a few minutes at the hotel where both the teams were staying. Surprisingly for the duo, they ended up chatting for four long hours with Kohli.

"Smriti and I had the opportunity to talk to him. We had asked him 'we want to speak to you Virat bhaiya about batting. Can we meet?'. We were in the same hotel in New Zealand. He was like 'yeah sure, come'. So he called us at the cafe and Anushka Sharma was also there", she said on The Ranveer Show.

"We had asked him for just a few minutes but we ended up speaking for four hours. We spoke half an hour about batting but after that, it was just normal things".

The young India batters also asked the former India captain about how to handle the pressure of expectations and the Delhi cricketer shared great insights.

"I asked him about how to handle expectations. I told him 'You are Virat Kohli. If you've scored a fifty, it's like you have underperformed for people. So how do you handle that expectation?' He said 'for me every time I am out there on the field, I just look at the scoreboard and just focus on it. Do that and don't focus on the crowd and what I can do to help India win. If I stop giving these expectations importance and just look at the process, the results will automatically follow'."

Jemimah was not picked up by the selectors in the India squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup starting March 4.