When Virat Kohli's father refused to give bribe for his son's selection to Delhi junior team

Kohli had to go through the trauma as a youngster when he was not picked for a Delhi junior side and that was none of his fault too. His father, who worked as a lawyer, did not pay bribe for Kohli to get selection to the team. Kohli detailed the incident in a chat with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

"In my home state (Delhi)... sometimes things happen that are not fair... On one occasion, a certain someone did not play by the rules when it came to selection criteria. He told my father while I had the merit, a little extra (bribe) was needed to confirm my selection," he said.

"My father - an honest middle-class man who had worked hard all his life to become a successful lawyer - did not even understand what that 'little extra' meant. My father simply said, 'If you want to select Virat, then let it be purely on merit. I will give you nothing extra'," Kohli said. "I didn't get selected. I cried a lot. I was broken," he said.

Kohli said the whole episode had a big impact on him. "That incident taught me a lot. I realised that this world runs like this. If you want to progress, do something that no one else is doing. If I had to become successful, I had to be extraordinary.

"And I had to achieve this purely through my own effort and hard work. My father showed me the right way, through his actions and not merely words. Those little things had a great impact on me."

Kohli's father passed away when the ace batsman was just 18, and that too when he was playing a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi against Karnataka. But Kohli ate the grief and played a match-saving innings for his state.

"I accepted his death, as I was focused on moving forward with my career. In fact, I went and batted in a Ranji Trophy match the day after he died. His death made me realise that I had to make something of my life. Now, I think about how nice it would be if I could have given my father the peaceful retired life that he deserved," he added.