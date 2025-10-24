Cricket Where is Mohsin Naqvi hiding the Asia Cup Trophy? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 16:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi is once again at the center of a major controversy, accused of hiding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy following India's title win over Pakistan in Dubai last month.

The incident, now dubbed the 'trophy hiding scandal,' has spiraled into a diplomatic and sporting standoff between the BCCI and Pakistan's top cricket and political figures.

After Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup 2025 title, the post-match ceremony turned chaotic. Reports reveal that Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister, due to cross-border political tensions.

Where is Mohsin Naqvi hiding the Asia Cup Trophy?

Offended by the snub, Naqvi reportedly walked away with the trophy, taking it first to his hotel and later to a secured location in Abu Dhabi.​

An ANI report cited by multiple outlets suggested that when a BCCI representative recently visited the ACC headquarters in Dubai, he was informed that the trophy had been 'removed' from the premises and was 'in Naqvi's possession somewhere in Abu Dhabi'. The Asian Cricket Council has since struggled to confirm the exact location of the trophy, fueling speculation that Naqvi intends to delay or condition its handover.​

Despite global criticism, Naqvi remains defiant. He has insisted that the trophy will only be given to India at a formal ceremony in Dubai on November 10, an event India is unlikely to attend. His response letter to the BCCI was described as "strong-worded," emphasizing that he "waited for 40 minutes" after the final and blaming the Indian team for disrespecting the ACC's authority.​​

In Pakistan, however, Naqvi has been glorified. Viral videos show Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and others calling Indian players "terrorists" while praising Naqvi for "making India chase the trophy". The slogan "Poora India trophy ke peeche bhaag raha hai" (The entire India is running after the trophy) has been trending in Pakistan's media circles.​

The BCCI has officially demanded that Naqvi and the ACC return the trophy immediately, warning of escalation to the International Cricket Council (ICC) if the issue is not resolved.

Indian players, including Tilak Varma, have spoken out, revealing that the team "waited for nearly an hour" after the final but 'the trophy was nowhere to be found'. For now, the Asia Cup 2025 remains in limbo as Naqvi has allegedly 'stolen' the trophy.