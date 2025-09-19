English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Which Teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four? Who have Missed Out?

By MyKhel Staff

As India take on Oman on Friday (September 19), it is only a customary conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 group stages. The Super Four of the competition is already decided as the teams head into the business stage of the competition.

The eight participants, as it originally started, have been halved with four teams in this round. Two teams from each group have advanced to the Super Four, who will now play among themselves. The top two teams from this round will qualify for the Final.

Which Teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Who have Missed Out

Asia Cup 2025: Who are Eliminated?

From Group A, hosts UAE and Oman are already eliminated. UAE put up a valiant show in the competition, whereas Oman has had a learning curve so far in this tournament.

In Group B, Hong Kong lost all of their group stage matches and are eliminated, while Afghanistan, much to the surprise of many, have exited the competition as well.

Asia Cup 2025: Which teams have qualified for Super Four?

India have already qualified for Super Four, and a win over Oman on Friday would ensure their top status in Group A. Pakistan, after much drama and uncertainty throughout, have also managed to book their place in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

In Group B, Sri Lanka has stamped their authority, progressing as group champions. Bangladesh completes the Super Four, as they also managed to progress. With that, the traditional big four of Asian cricket will collide against each other in the final half of this competition.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Schedule

Considering India to beat Oman and finish as Group A winners, here is a look at the Super Four schedule-

Match Date Venue
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 20 September Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs Pakistan 21 September Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 23 September Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
India vs Bangladesh 24 September Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 25 September Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs Sri Lanka 26 September Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Story first published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 7:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out