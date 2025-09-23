Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav Reflects on His Fourth-Place Finish at World Championships: "I Could Have Done Better"

Who is Abhishek Sharma's Girlfriend Laila Faisal? Know about her Education, Background, Love Story

Abhishek Sharma has been India's brightest batting star in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The left-hander from Amritsar has taken the tournament by storm with his fearless stroke-play and consistency at the top of the order.

His whirlwind 74-run knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash, where he brought up his half-century in just 24 balls by dominating Shaheen Afridi, underlined his fearless approach and growing stature as one of India's premier batters.

While Abhishek's exploits with the bat have earned him plaudits, his life off the field has sparked equal curiosity. Much of the social media buzz recently has been around his rumored girlfriend, Laila Faisal.

Abhishek Sharma's Love Life

The stylish Indian batter's personal life has often grabbed attention. Back in 2024, his name was embroiled in controversy when he was reportedly linked to model Tania Singh, whose tragic death led to police questioning Abhishek due to his past relationship with her. However, since then, Abhishek seems to have moved forward, and the spotlight is now on his alleged relationship with Delhi-based model and entrepreneur Laila Faisal.

Who is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal, often spotted supporting Abhishek during IPL games, especially when he turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been making her presence felt around the cricketer's family circle as well. She shares a good bond with Abhishek's sister, Komal Sharma, and is said to regularly show her support for the left-hander on social media.

Born and raised in Delhi, Laila comes from a well-established Muslim Kashmiri family. Her mother, Roohi Faisal, is her close associate in both personal and professional endeavours.

Laila Faisal's Education and Work

Laila pursued her education abroad, completing a BSc in Psychology with honors from King's College, London. Alongside her academics, she gained valuable international exposure through internships with renowned fashion designers such as Malan Breton and Rocky Star. These experiences helped her refine her creative vision before she brought her skills back to India to grow her own label.

Together with her mother, Laila co-founded Laila Roohi Faisal Designs (LRF Designs), a luxury fashion label rooted in Kashmiri heritage, specializing in premium silk apparel that fuses traditional craftsmanship with modern patterns. Her journey as a young entrepreneur, combining artistry and heritage, has made Laila a prominent and stylish figure in Abhishek Sharma's social circle - and inevitably the subject of growing public curiosity ever since rumors of their relationship surfaced.