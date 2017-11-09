Who's Satya Nadella's favourite cricketer? Rohit Sharma

Bengaluru, November 9: Satya Nadella, the Microsoft CEO, is a cricket nut. Often, he uses cricketing similes in his speech, even ones that are deeply technical. But he seems to be a huge fan of one particular Indian cricketer. Guess who? Rohit Sharma.

Nadella said Rohit Sharma reminds him of another champion cricketer - VVS Laxman.

"I love watching Rohit Sharma play, you know that follow through of his, his cover drives. He reminds me of VVS Laxman. When he (Rohit) is on song, I think he is just glorious to watch," said Nadella.

Thank you for the kind words @satyanadella 😊 https://t.co/4F5rorM8DU — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 8, 2017

Ritija Sajdeh, Rohit's wife, highlighted Nadella's compliment through her twitter handle and Rohit was quick to thank Nadella for his words.

Nadella had recently conducted a long discussion, including on cricket, with former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble during a talk about his new Hit Refresh.