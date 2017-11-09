Cricket

Who's Satya Nadella's favourite cricketer? Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Bengaluru, November 9: Satya Nadella, the Microsoft CEO, is a cricket nut. Often, he uses cricketing similes in his speech, even ones that are deeply technical. But he seems to be a huge fan of one particular Indian cricketer. Guess who? Rohit Sharma.

Nadella said Rohit Sharma reminds him of another champion cricketer - VVS Laxman.

"I love watching Rohit Sharma play, you know that follow through of his, his cover drives. He reminds me of VVS Laxman. When he (Rohit) is on song, I think he is just glorious to watch," said Nadella.

Ritija Sajdeh, Rohit's wife, highlighted Nadella's compliment through her twitter handle and Rohit was quick to thank Nadella for his words.

Satya Nadella and Anil Kumble
Satya Nadella and Anil Kumble

Nadella had recently conducted a long discussion, including on cricket, with former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble during a talk about his new Hit Refresh.

Story first published: Thursday, November 9, 2017, 13:08 [IST]
