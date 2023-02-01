Why Dane Van Niekerk was not included in the South Africa squad for the T20 World Cup?

Dane Van Niekerk, one of the standout players of the Proteas, was left out of the South Africa squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. She was left out as she failed to meet the fitness standards.

Van Niekerk has been the Proteas captain but was out of action since September 2021 due to a broken ankle. She had recovered from the injury but was struggling to meet the fitness threshold ahead of the World Cup. It is reported that she took 18 seconds more to complete the 2 km run, which generally needs to be completed in nine and half minutes (9 mins 30 secs).

And Clinton du Preez, the women's selection convener says Van Niekerk had enough opportunity to improve her fitness.

"Dane was given an extensive opportunity to meet the minimum criteria for the fitness benchmark. She recently did another fitness test and did not meet the minimum criteria and that's why she has missed out," Du Preez said.

"Dane did not meet the minimum requirement for the 2-kilometre time trial. The management assisted her into trying to get there but she did not meet the minimum requirement," she added.

The player herself was disappointed and shared a social media post expressing her anguish of missing out on a World Cup in her own country. Sune Luus will be captaining the Proteas in her absence.

Van Niekerk has host of experiences as she is the only South African player to have 1500+ runs with the bat and 50+ wickets with the ball. Her absence can have detrimental ramifications as it has already created a rift among South African sportspersons.

Dale Steyn openly opposed her omission while Herschelle Gibbs asserted her failure to pass the fitness test couldn't have been spared.

Oh fuck, I missed my 2km time by seconds, must mean I’m shit. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 31, 2023

South Africa Squad for Women's T20 WC:

Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vice-capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaela Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune