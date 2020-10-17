Why did Jaydev Unadkat bowl 19th over ahead of Archer? Steve Smith has a reason!

Dubai, October 17: Rajasthan Royals had the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their grasp till the penultimate over the IPL 2020 match on Saturday (October 17). But that genius AB de Villiers dragged RCB from the pits of defeat with a wonderful 22-ball 55 and earned them a 7-wicket victory.
Steve Smith was understandably dejected after the Royals suffered another close defeat. Smith also detailed why he opted for Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the crucial 19th over instead of Jofra Archer.
RCB needed 35 runs in 12 balls when Unadkat came to bowl the 19th over, and De Villiers and Gurkeerat Mann combined to smash 25 runs of that over to reduce the equation to 10 runs in six balls.
"It is a hard pill to swallow. We just got ABD there. We wanted to use Jaydev to the bigger boundary because he bowls a lot of slower stuff into the wicket. Obviously, boundary was not big enough for AB.
"That's two (defeats) in a row. We were in the box seat to win but didn't. It is disappointing. I think it was a good score on a slow wicket. I thought we built the pressure pretty well and it took a pretty special innings to take RCB home," said Smith.
The lone bright spot for Smith was him scoring a fifty after a while. "It was nice to spend a bit of time in the middle and get a bit of rhythm."
