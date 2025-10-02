Cricket Why did Ravichandran Ashwin Pull Out of ILT20 Auction midway after going Unsold in 1st Round? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 12:09 [IST]

Ravichandran Ashwin reportedly pulled out of the ILT20 auction after going unsold in the first round, in a stunning turn of events that surprised cricket fans and experts alike.

Ashwin, who entered the auction with a base price of USD 120,000-the highest among all players-did not attract any bids, despite his vast experience and proven T20 credentials.

Ravichandran Ashwin Pulled Out of ILT20 Auction

As the previously unsold players were being named for the final round of the auction, Ashwin's name didn't emerge. It is understood that the veteran Indian bowler pulled out of the auction process entirely after finding no bids from the franchises in the first round. This move was revealed by former New Zealand pacer and commentator Simon Doull during the live auction broadcast.

Doull expressed surprise at Ashwin's decision, saying, "We're hearing that he may have pulled out of the auction, which is a massive surprise. I mean, you've got to read the room."

He criticized Ashwin's apparent early withdrawal, highlighting that several teams still had significant funds left in their auction purses and could have been interested in signing the spinner later on.

"You've got to understand what's going on out there and all that money left, when there are 3-4 teams with over $400,000 left in their pot. I don't think they came here not wanting to spend money-it's there to be spent. If he pulled himself out, then he just hasn't read the room. I think sides would have gone in for him," Doull added.

Why did Ashwin decide to Withdraw name from Auction midway?

Ashwin may have felt disappointed or even insulted, as a player of his stature was not picked by the ILT20 franchises. Interestingly, the majority of the franchises in the competition are Indian and have their stakes in the IPL or WPL. The likes of Dubai Capitals (Delhi Capitals), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (KKR), Sharjah Warriorz (UP Warriorz in WPL), Gulf Giants (Gujarat Giants in WPL) and MI Emirates (Mumbai Indians) - all have India connections.

The legendary cricketer may have misread the franchise strategies, but often a player of Ashwin's stature carries aura and respect, and perhaps the player felt his name going unsold in the first place put a dent in his reputation, perhaps his ego as well. Ashwin is known his cutthroat approach and passion, and it must have been a psychological setback when the most celebrated player in the auction had no suitors.

Ashwin's unsold status at the auction came despite expectations that he would be a marquee signing. It is even more glaring considering Ashwin had decided to retire from the IPL this year to focus on global T20 leagues, and he has already signed with the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season.