Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who have a better Goals and Assists Rate after Messi reaches 100 Mark for Inter Miami?

Cricket 'Why is Rohit Sharma in the Team?' Former BCCI selector questions India star's inclusion for Australia ODIs By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 10:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former Indian selector Saba Karim has raised critical questions over the decision to retain Rohit Sharma in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the squad with Rohit Sharma returning after a hiatus since the Champions Trophy victory earlier this year, Karim expressed doubts over the purpose of keeping Rohit in the team without captaincy responsibilities.

"If you haven't made him the captain, then why are you still keeping him in the team? It clearly shows that you don't see him as part of the future," Karim said during a recent discussion on KADAK.

He questioned the selectors' long-term vision regarding Rohit, implying the management might be signaling that Rohit is not in plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup despite his presence in the squad now.

"If he won't be there for the 2027 World Cup, then you shouldn't keep a player in the team whom you don't see as part of your plans for 2027," he added.

Karim sees Shubman Gill's elevation as a positive and inevitable step in grooming the next generation's leader. He acknowledged Gill's growing leadership credentials, crediting his successful captaincy performances in Test cricket and potential to do well in ODIs.

"You have elevated him and even made him the vice-captain in T20s. Now that you have made him captain, the thought is that very soon, maybe by the next season, we will see Shubman Gill leading in all three formats," Karim said.

Rohit Sharma, now 38, has had a prolific career, but recent developments underscore a transitional phase in Indian cricket leadership. Although he performed well with the bat and led the Indian team to their Champions Trophy triumph, age has been a factor in his departure as India ODI captain. The selectors didn't think Rohit as the leader for the 2027 World Cup, and thus decided to groom Shubman Gill, who may soon captain India across all three formats.