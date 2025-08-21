Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Cricket Why is Sanju Samson wearing Dhoni at the Back in KCL 2025 Match for Kochi Blue Tigers? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 20:38 [IST]

Sanju Samson is playing for Kochi Blue Tigers in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The star India player took field for the franchise team on Thursday (August 21) at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanju, who has been a stellar performer for India and the biggest star in Kerala cricket, was bought for a record Rs 26.75 lakh in the auction.

Samson's Kochi Blue Tigers decided to bowl first as Saly Samson, Sanju's elder brother, who is also the captain of the team, won the toss. As Sanju was fielding, the India player could be seen donning the name Dhoni on the back of his shirt.

But if one looks closer, it is actually the Dhoni app, which is a sponsor of the Kochi Blue Tigers team. Sanju wore the Dhoni app sticker at the back of his shirt like all the other players of the team.

What is Dhoni App?

The Dhoni app is a loyalty and fan engagement platform launched by cricket legend MS Dhoni. It offers fans exclusive access to Dhoni's life, rewards, cashback, and merchandise through a connected payment system. Users can earn and redeem rewards across numerous partner brands in India, blending fan experience with everyday savings.

Sanju Samson is the star of the show in Kerala and his presence in a recent friendly match also created huge buzz. The India star scored 54 runs off 36 deliveries in that match and led the KCA Secretary's XI to a victory against KCA President's XI.

Samson has also been named in the Asia Cup 2025 squad for India, which will be taking place in UAE from September 9. Although the KCL is ending on September 7, the India player won't be playing in the latter half of the tournament for national duties.