Cricket Why is Virat Kohli rumoured for IPL retirement? What are the Main Reasons behind the decision? Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Virat Kohli's potential retirement from the IPL has become one of the most discussed topics in cricket circles, sparking widespread speculation about the motivations behind his possible exit from the world's most-watched T20 league.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon, who ended an 18-year wait for an IPL title in 2025, has reportedly initiated steps indicating a winding down of his IPL involvement, as highlighted by multiple recent media reports and insights from seasoned cricket journalists.​

According to a report of RevSportz, Kohli's rejection of a major brand renewal contract associated with RCB for the upcoming 2026 IPL season was the clearest sign yet that he intends for the franchise to "plan ahead without using his face." This commercial decision, which comes on the heels of his Test and T20I retirements, has fueled credible speculation that Kohli is mentally positioning himself for life after the IPL, refusing to serve as RCB's central brand representative going forward.​

Why is Virat Kohli eyeing IPL Retirement?

Sources within the RCB camp reinforce this emerging narrative, revealing that prior to the 2025 mega-auction, Kohli was offered the franchise's captaincy once more. He firmly declined, instead pushing for Rajat Patidar to be named the new leader-a recommendation that paid off handsomely, with Patidar leading the team to their historic maiden IPL championship. Kohli's choice not to reassume captaincy is seen as a powerful signal of his shifting priorities and a conscious handover to the next generation of RCB stars.​

Unlike his former teammate MS Dhoni, who has continued to feature in the IPL after stepping away from international cricket, reports indicate that Kohli does not intend to prolong his franchise career simply for legacy's sake. Kohli will call it quits at his peak, rather than a gradual and often unceremonious end to career.

Additional factors cited by commentators include Kohli's desire for mental equilibrium, renewed focus on family life, and diminishing appetite for the relentless demands of top-level franchise cricket. At 36, with more than 8000 IPL runs and every imaginable record to his name, Kohli appears content to exit on his own terms, leaving behind a legacy that will forever define RCB and the IPL era.​

The India player currently lives in London with his wife and kids, and the IPL involvement warrants continuous travel for around 2 months in India. The exorbitant travelling and gruelling schedule may be another reason behind his potential decision. The India star only plays in the ODI format for his country, which ensures enough breaks in between due to the lack of 50-over international cricket.

Hence, Kohli's decision to retire from IPL may not be an abrupt one. His current career trajectory and personal life decisions may play a crucial part in his obscurity.