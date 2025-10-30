Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update For First Time After Critical Spleen Injury in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Cricket Why will India vs South Africa Guwahati Test have Tea ahead of Lunch? What will be New Session Timings? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 14:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Ever seen a Day Test match undergoing a new phenomena! Probably not. But the upcoming 2nd Test between India and South Africa is set for a new mode of action.

India are set to play South Africa in a two-match Test series. This series falls under the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship. South Africa will tour India for a multiformat competition. The series includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The first match will be in Kolkata, in addition the next Test match at Guwahati, starting November 22, will feature the unique timing of tea before lunch due to local conditions.

What is the Tea before Lunch Thing?

In this Test match, the Tea, which is generally the second break in a day Test match, will be taken first, before the Lunch. It is a unique change in timing as tea will be served before lunch for the first time in a Test match. This adjustment is due to Guwahati's early sunrise and sunset timings.

Why is the Change in Breaks being Taken?

This early tea session aims to save time and allow more playing time in the day. Traditionally, Test matches start at 9:30 am with a 40-minute lunch break at around 11:30 am and a 20-minute tea break in the afternoon, but this change is tailored to the local conditions in Guwahati.

Cricket South Africa and BCCI agreed on this change, and previously BCCI had adjusted session timings in Ranji Trophy matches to accommodate early sunsets. The 20-minute less break at the peak sunlight hours will help to complete the full quota of overs.

India vs South Africa Guwahati Test Session Timings

The match will also have an earlier start as the first session will start at 9 am local time in Guwahati. As the sun sets early in the Winter season, the day's play will be wrapped by 4 pm local time, with enough light for play.

First session: 9 am to 11 am

Tea break: 11 am to 11:20 am

Second session: 11:20 am to 1:20 pm

Lunch break: 1:20 pm to 2 pm

Third session: 2 pm to 4 pm