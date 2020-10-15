Wide ball controversy: Virat Kohli backs MS Dhoni, and offers this reason

"As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide which could be a wrong call or a waist high full toss which could be a wrong call," Kohli told KL Rahul during an Instagram chat session.

"Historically, we've seen how these small things can affect the game in a fast paced T20 format and high-profile tournaments like IPL," he added.

Kohli's comments come in the aftermath of a controversy involving MS Dhoni during Chennai Super Kings' match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the 19th over of SRH's chase of 168 on Tuesday evening, both Dhoni and bowler Shardul Thakur expressed their disappointment after umpire Paul Reiffel stretched his arms to signal a wide being faced by Rashid Khan. Following Dhoni's miffed gesture, the umpire then seemed to change his mind and decided not to call the wide.

Reiffel put his arms down looking at CSK captain's reaction, and declared it as a fair delivery.