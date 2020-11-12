Pucovski, Green named in Australia Test squad for India series

Pucovski, 22, and Green, 21, were named in a 17-man squad on Thursday after starring in the Sheffield Shield.

With 495 runs at an average of 247.5 for Victoria, Pucovski is the leading run-scorer in the competition this season.

Green has also impressed, scoring 363 at 72.6 for Western Australia, while also picking up two wickets.

"Two of those many standout players were of course Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test series against an extremely formidable opponent," Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"Cameron has already won selection in the white-ball squad and continues that in joining the Test squad. He is a wonderful young talent who has great potential to become an all-rounder of substance over time. His batting alone has demanded his place in the squad.

"Will's record-breaking start to the summer has been exceptional. His ability to show such patience is something which stands him in good stead for Test cricket and he is in rare company with two double centuries to start the summer. We very much look forward to Will developing further on the international stage."

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has also been rewarded after taking 23 wickets at 21.17, earning a place as another option to Nathan Lyon.

Sean Abbott (14 wickets at 17.92) was also included in the squad.

Pucovski, Green, Swepson and Abbott were among nine Test players included in an Australia A squad to face India A and India.

Joe Burns, whose place is under threat from Pucovski, is part of both teams despite struggling to just 57 runs in five innings to start the Sheffield Shield season.

The first Test between Australia and India is scheduled to begin in Adelaide on December 17.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.