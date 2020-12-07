Pucovski, Burns fall cheaply in Australia Test push

The duo are eyeing a place in the first Test against India starting in Adelaide on December 17, although both may yet be needed with David Warner sidelined due to a groin injury.

But neither Pucovski nor Burns staked their claims on day two of the tour match against India in Sydney.

Pucovski fell for one after being caught by Shubman Gill following a loose shot off Umesh Yadav.

Burns was gone for four, edging through to Wriddhiman Saha after attempting to leave a Yadav delivery.

The dismissals left Australia A at 5-2 in response to India's 247-9 declared.

It continued a difficult run of form for Burns, who has scored just 57 runs in five Sheffield Shield innings this season.

Pucovski has been pushing for his place with 495 runs at an average of 247.5 to begin the Shield campaign.

However, the stability of Burns' opening partnership with Warner has been talked about, although there is uncertainty over the left-hander's fitness.

In 27 Test innings, Burns and Warner have scored 1,365 runs at an average of 50.55, including averaging 65.4 against Pakistan and New Zealand in 2019-20.