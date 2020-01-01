Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Somerville hopeful over another Test chance

By Dejan Kalinic
Will Somerville

Sydney, January 1: Will Somerville is hopeful of getting another chance for New Zealand in the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Somerville was called up by the Black Caps to replace the injured Trent Boult, with the off-spinner in line to play his fourth Test.

The 35-year-old has represented New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers previously but, despite being added to the squad, Somerville said he was no certainty to play at the SCG.

Ailing New Zealand call up Sydney specialist for third Test

"I wouldn't say I'm expecting, just see how things unfold in 48 hours and just the normal procedure for picking a Test side I suppose, assessing the wicket and what the balance is going to look like," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I'm hopeful to play for sure, but I'll just take that as it comes."

Somerville was thrilled to be back in Sydney as he looks to add to his three Test appearances for New Zealand.

He took 14 wickets at 25.14 in his first three matches, while scoring 65 runs at an average of 32.50.

"I did look at the schedule 12 months ago after I made my Test debut for the Black Caps and I was pretty excited at the prospect and was hoping to go on the tour," Somerville said.

"Two days ago, got the call and was playing Twenty20 cricket for Auckland and sort of pinching myself a little bit that I'm here, in front of the members and talking to you guys."

New Zealand are 2-0 down in the series ahead of the third and final Test starting on Friday.

More NEW ZEALAND IN AUSTRALIA 2019 20 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue