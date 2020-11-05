Cricket
Wishes pour in as Virat Kohli turns 32


Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Bengaluru, November 5: Wishes poured in for current India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who turned 32 on Thursday (November 5).

Kohli, who has represented the country in 86 Test matches, 248 One-day Internationals and 82 T20s, is currently in the UAE, leading the RCB franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Kohli's RCB, who have reached the play-off stage will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator tie at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

IPL 2020 Play-offs Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the Indian skipper on his birthday with a tweet which also highlighted his achievements on the field.

"2011 World Cup-winner, 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket, Most Test wins as Indian captain, Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.

Extending his birthday wishes to Kohli, Suresh Raina, who called it quits from international cricket recently, tweeted: "Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes and lots of success ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohili."

India's batting great VVS Laxman, who is currently the mentor of SRH franchise in IPL, too joined Twitterati in wishing Kohli on his special day.

"Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli.

Kohli shot to fame after leading India Under-19 squad to World Cup triumph in 2008 and made his senior international debut the same year.

In a glittering 12-year international career, Kohli, who took over the captaincy from two-time World Cup-winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, holds many records including the most Test wins as India captain (33) and the leading scorer in T20Is with 2,794 runs at an average of 50.80.

Kohli to become a dad in January

He got married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in December 2018, and the couple are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Story first published: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
