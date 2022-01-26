Wishes pour in for new parents Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

The World Cup winning player tied the knot with bollywood actress Hazel in 2016. Wishes poured in for the new parents. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote, "To all our fans, family and friends. We are elated to share that today God blessed up with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect out privacy as we welcome the little on into the world.

Former southpaw, Yuvraj, who had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, has been playing in different leagues. Last year the former Indian cricketer featured in the team led by Sachin Tendulkar in the Road Safety World Series.

As the couple shared the news on social media, wishes poured in for the duo. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif extended his wishes to the new parents and wrote on Twitter, "Warmest wishes to the lucky parents. Bahut bahut mubarak bhai."

Irfan Pathan wrote, "Many congratulations brother. I'm sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi."

Warmest wishes to the lucky parents. Bahut bahut mubarak bhai https://t.co/iKNlFWcKJK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 25, 2022

Many many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 paaji. — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) January 25, 2022

Many congratulations brother. I’m sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 25, 2022

Mubarakaaaa munde de peo te maa nuuuuuuu.. buraaaahhhh .. Very happy for you both 👶❤️ https://t.co/OQZWttshk1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2022

Many congratulations @YUVSTRONG12! Lots of love to the little one & the entire family ❤️ https://t.co/u0kkodJXF3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)