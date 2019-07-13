Cricket

With future unlcear, Dhoni may be rested for India's tour of West Indies

By
MS Dhoni may be rested for India's upcoming tour of West Indies

London, July 13: Speculations have been rife that MS Dhoni has appeared for the final time in India colours during the ICC World Cup 2019. India have been knocked out of the tournament by New Zealand in the semis. But neither Dhoni nor the team management have dropped any hints about the future plans as yet.

With his future still unclear, the selectors will rest him for the upcoming away series against the West Indies, a tour that comprises three ODIs, two T20Is and two Tests. In fact, Dhoni has been playing non-stop cricket for the last few months beginning from the IPL 2019.

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the IPL 2019 final and he had to skip couple of matches due to stress on his back and a finger injury. Dhoni had also suffered a hit on his hand on the ball that led to his run out by Martin Guptill in the semifinals against New Zealand.

In that scenario, Dhoni might be given rest for the tour since he is playing only T20s and ODIs after the retirement from Test cricket in 2015. If Dhoni is not going to the West Indies, then the selectors will stick with Rishabh Pant for the tour and he ahs already been part of the playing XI of India during the World Cup.

It has also been speculated that frontline Indian players like skipper Virat Kohli, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had suffered a hamstring niggle in the ICC WC 2019, and Hardik Pandya, who showed signs of a hip strain, too could be given a rest ahead of a busy home season for India.

Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019

