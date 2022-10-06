Women's Asia Cup 2022: Thailand create history, beat Pakistan by 4 wickets

Thailand restricted Pakistan to 116 for 5 despite Sidra Ameen getting a 64-ball 56. Pakistan bowlers tried to make a match of it.

But Thailand found a hero in Natthakan Chantham, who made 61 off 51 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Chantham could not last till Thailand got over the line as she was the sixth Thai wicket to fall.

But the other batters ensured that they will not waste Chantham’s effort as Thailand won with a ball to spare. Now, Pakistan will have to play out of their skin to make further progress in the event.

1. Post match comments

Natthakan Chantham, Player of the match: “Looking to enjoy the game, play with the target in hand and just complete the game. Play according to the ball was my plan. Pakistan made me work hard as they are very good with spin.”

Naruemol Chaiwai, Thailand captain: We enjoyed this (win) very much. Pakistan are a strong side, we want to win against every team, at this moment we want to enjoy and the win will come automatically. No specific plan, the same plan everyday. The last two games we did not bowl the correct line or length, but today we did it.”

Bismah Maroof, Pakistan captain: “Disappointed with the way we batted. Our batters haven’t showed the intent. They have to be blamed today. The set batters were there but they could not push on. 130+ could have been a good total and as a captain I'm disappointed we did not get there. We had Kainat but she could not execute her plans as we played with just one pacer.”