Women's IPL 2020 final: Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Time table, Teams, TV Channel, Live streaming details

By
Womens IPL: Trailblazers vs Supernovas
Women's IPL: Trailblazers vs Supernovas

Sharjah, November 9: The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge, aka women's IPL 2020, title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final here on Monday (November 9).

In the final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will have momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in the last round-robin game. Supernovas are champions in the 2018 and 2019 editions. Here's a guide to the final.

1. Team News - Supernovas

Opener Chamari Athapattu (111 runs) has been in brilliant form for them. The Sri Lankan veteran is the top scorer for Supernovas this season. Against the Trailblazers, she played an aggressive 67 off 48-balls to notch up the first 50 of the tournament.

Harmanpreet, who had scored two half-centuries including in the final last year, has been dismissed for 31 in both the matches and the big-hitting Indian T20 captain will look to get back to her destructive best in the final.

Having already played in two finals, Supernovas know how to soak up the pressure which could be the big difference between the two sides.

2. Team News -- Trailblazers

They will be up against Trailblazers, who started their campaign on a sensational note. Their bowlers, led by England's Sophie Ecclestone and veteran Jhulan Goswami, bundled out the Velocity for 47. However, they were unable to dish out a similar display on against Supernovas.

Mandhana, who has scored 39 runs in two games, has had an underwhelming tournament and will be keen on coming good with the bat. Opener Deandra Dottin has also been among runs but will be keen to notch up a big one.

The spinners are expected to play a huge role and both sides boast of quality tweakers. While Trailblazers have the world No.1 T20 bowler in left-arm spinner Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Supernovas are armed with the services of India's star leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav.

3. Teams

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

4. Stars to watch

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Radha Yadav.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin.

5. Match details

Date: Monday, November 9.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Star Sports VIP

Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
