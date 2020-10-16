Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Women's IPL 2020: Indian pacer Mansi Joshi tests positive for COVID-19: report

By Pti
Indian pacer Mansi Joshi tests positive for COVID-19: report
Indian pacer Mansi Joshi tests positive for COVID-19: report

New Delhi, October 16: Indian women's team pacer Mansi Joshi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Women's T20 Challenge to be played in the UAE next month, a report said on Friday (October 16).

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 27-year-old Joshi is currently in quarantine in Dehradun after testing positive for coronavirus and has not travelled to Mumbai where all the Indian players participating in the Women's T20 Challenge arrived on October 13.

The report said Joshi has been replaced in the Velocity squad, to be led by Mithali Raj, by uncapped 26-year-old pacer Meghna Singh.

Women's IPL 2020: Schedule, Teams, Players List, TV Timings, Live Streaming Info, Players to watch out for

The tournament is being held in the UAE from November 4-9 during the play-offs phase of the ongoing IPL, and the Indian players will complete a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai before flying out to the UAE.

Joshi has played in 11 ODIs and eight T20Is since her international debut in 2016.

More WOMENS T20 CHALLENGE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 33 October 17 2020, 03:30 PM
Rajasthan
Bangalore
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, October 16, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More