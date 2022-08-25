Women's Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, Captains -- All You Need To Know

The Cricket committee of KSCA along with head coaches, Lakshmi Hariharan for Bengaluru Blasters and Vanitha VR for Hubli Tigers, selected their teams, captained by Veda Krishnamurthy and Divya Gnanananda respectively.

The matches will start at 2 PM and will be streamed live on Fancode.

Squads

Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters: Veda Krishnamurthy (captain), Shubha Satheesh, Monica C Patel, Prathyoosha Kumar, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Anagha Murali, Shreyanka Patil, Shishira Gowda, Krishika Reddy, Rohitha Chowdry, Prerana Rajesh, Soumya Verma, Reema Fareed, Savi Surendra, Harshitha Shekar.

Hubli Tigers: Divya Gnanananda (captain), Rakshitha Krishnappa, Sanjana Batni, Chandu V, Aditi Rajesh, Saloni P, Sahana S Pawar, Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Nirmitha CJ, Nethravathi T, Sowmya M, Pooja Kumari, Pooja Dhananjay, Sloka Kishore.