Women's T20 Challenge: Schedule, Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Squads, Captains, Overseas Players List

Mumbai, May 16: Women's T20 Challenge is here in full force. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (May 16) announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge.
Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium.
“The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge,” said the BCCI in a media release.
The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads - each comprising a total of 16 members.
Here are squads, schedule and telecast details.
1. Squads
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia (vice-captain), Alana King (overseas), Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin (Overseas), Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Sophie Eccelstone (Overseas), Sune Luus (Overseas), Mansi Joshi.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Poonam Yadav (vice-captain), Arundhati Reddy. Hayley Matthews (Overseas), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh. S Meghna, Said Ishaque Salma Khatun (Overseas), Shamin Akter (Overseas), Sophia Brown (Overseas), Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar.
Velocity: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Sneh Rana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka (overseas), KP Navgire, Kathryn Cross (Overseas), Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt (Overseas), Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham (Overseas), Radha Yadav, Shivali Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra.
2. Overseas players, list, teams details
A. Supernovas
1. Alana King (Australia)
2. Deandra Dottin (West Indies)
3. Sophie Eccelstone (England)
4. Sune Luus (South Africa)
B. Trailblazers
1. Hayley Matthews (West Indies)
2. Salma Khatun (Bangladesh)
3. Shamin Akter (Bangladesh)
4. Sophia Brown (England)
C. Velocity
1. Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa)
2. Kathryn Cross (England)
3. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)
4. Natthakan Chantham (Thailand).
3. Women’s T20 Challenge Schedule
May 23: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, 7.30 PM IST
May 24: Supernovas: Velocity, 3.30 PM IST
May 25: Velocity vs Trailblazers, 7.30 PM IST
May 28: Final, 7.30 PM IST.
(All matches are in Pune MCA Stadium, ).
4. Live telecast, Live Streaming
Live telecast of Women's T20 Challenge will be on Star Sports Networks while Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
