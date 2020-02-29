Cricket
Women's T20 challenge to be held in Jaipur, new team added

By Pti
Womens T20 challenge to be held in Jaipur, new team added

New Delhi, Feb 29: Jaipur will host the third season of the Women's T20 Challenge that will see an addition of an extra team, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

"As part of its ongoing commitment to grow the women's game, BCCI are pleased to announce the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "This edition will see a fourth team added to the tournament," he added.

The 2020 season will have a total of seven matches which will be played during the IPL Playoff week at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The inaugural edition of the tournament in 2018 comprised an exhibition match played between the IPL Trailblazers and the IPL Supernovas at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before the first men's qualifier.

Last year, the tournament expanded into a three-team event with the edition of IPL Velocity, who lost to the IPL Supernovas by four wickets in the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana led the three sides in 2019. The 13th edition of the IPL starts from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 15:39 [IST]
