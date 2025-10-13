Cricket Women's World Cup 2025: Back to Back Losses Expose Harmanpreet-led Team's Lack of Bowling Depth and Top-Order Timidity By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 19:51 [IST]

Visakhapatnam, Oct 13: Two back-to-back defeats in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have put India Women under early pressure, with head coach Amol Muzumdar conceding that the team may need to rethink its five-bowler strategy and bring more flexibility in the batting order ahead of their next game against England in Indore.

India suffered identical three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia, with both teams ruthlessly exposing India's limited bowling depth and conservative batting pattern.

"Obviously, after this game (against Australia), we'll have a look at it (five-bowler approach), and I'm sure the team management will have a proper discussion about this and then we'll take the right call as we approach the next game," Muzumdar said after the defeat in Visakhapatnam.

Bowling Strategy Under the Scanner

Australia's record chase of 331 for 7 was powered by captain Alyssa Healy's 142 off 107 balls, who led the assault on India's inexperienced pace attack. The duo of Kranti Gaud and Amanjot Kaur were taken apart for 141 runs in 18 overs, while spinners Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma managed to contain the flow, conceding only 93 runs in 20 overs for five wickets.

In both defeats, India's reliance on just five frontline bowlers proved costly, leaving little room for tactical flexibility or cover on off days. Muzumdar admitted that the team is considering the inclusion of left-arm spinner Radha Yadav if conditions in Indore or Navi Mumbai favour spin.

"It's been gradual progress, and there are a lot of learnings - one of them is finishing well," said Muzumdar. "If we had another 20 runs today, maybe things would've been different."

Healy Reveals Calculated Targeting of Indian Pacers

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy later revealed that her team deliberately targeted India's pace bowlers after assessing the conditions. "Charani was getting quite a bit of spin - she was the pick of the bowlers - so we decided to capitalise on the pace bowlers, knowing they only had five options," Healy said.

While Healy downplayed the planning aspect, she admitted that Australia's approach "panned out perfectly" as the pitch eased out. Interestingly, the Aussie captain had been dismissed by Gaud thrice in the recent ODI series, but turned the tables this time.

"I was aware Kranti had got me out a few times, so I wanted to take that contest head-on. It was fun to get one back," Healy smiled.

Rigid Batting Order Adds to Concerns

India's batting, too, has drawn scrutiny. Despite a brilliant 155-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, India failed to capitalise. Harleen Deol (38 off 42) and Harmanpreet Kaur (22 off 17) slowed down the innings, allowing Australia to regain control.

Critics have questioned why aggressive hitters like Richa Ghosh or Jemimah Rodrigues weren't promoted to accelerate scoring in the middle overs. Muzumdar, however, defended the structure while keeping the door open for situational tweaks.

"We have a very settled batting lineup and wouldn't like to shuffle it too much," he explained. "But we're flexible - we can send Richa up or even Deepti Sharma, who gives us a left-hand option."

Finishing Problem and Road Ahead

Muzumdar highlighted the need for sharper execution at both ends of the innings. "I always tell the team - we need a good start, but a better finish. Against South Africa, we lost the game in the last five overs with the ball, and today we couldn't finish well with the bat," he said.

With must-win games against England and New Zealand coming up, India's ability to adapt - through smarter bowling combinations and bolder batting calls - will determine whether their World Cup campaign can stay alive.