Cricket Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Spoils Colombo Swansong, 5 out of 11 Matches Abandoned! By Sauradeep Ash Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 22:13 [IST]

Rain Rain Go Away, Come Again Another Day!! None of these kinds of prayers were heard by the rain gods as Colombo drenched, spoiling the majority of the Women's World Cup this year.

The tournament has been severely disrupted in Colombo, with five out of 11 matches at the R. Premadasa Stadium abandoned due to persistent rain, raising serious concerns over tournament scheduling during the Northeast monsoon season. The most recent casualty was the group-stage clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on October 24, which was called off yet again, thus ending the proceedings at the venue.

5 out of 11 Matches Abandoned in Colombo!

Colombo's weather has been a recurring obstacle throughout the tournament, with October falling squarely within the region's monsoon period, which typically brings 300-370mm of rainfall. Despite these predictable conditions, organizers proceeded with the schedule, leading to widespread criticism.

Former England spinner Alex Hartley described the situation as having 'ruined' the World Cup, emphasizing that rain falls "at the same time every day" during this season. The R. Premadasa Stadium has seen repeated delays, pitch inspections, and abandoned games, one of which got slashed even without the toss.

The washout significantly affected both teams' campaigns. Sri Lanka, the host nation, finished fifth in the eight-team points table with five points, comprising one win, three losses, and three no-result games, missing out on a semifinal berth. The match was also seen as a potential farewell for captain Chamari Athapaththu, the 35-year-old stalwart who has led the team for over a decade, though she has not officially announced her retirement.

Pakistan, meanwhile, ended their campaign winless, collecting only three points from three abandoned matches and four losses. But the continuous abandonment may result in a slight advantage for them as if Bangladesh lose to India in their final group stage match, Pakistan wouldn't finish at the bottom of the points table despite not winning a single game.

The first give matches only had a solitary washout, while the final six games had a significant rise in that, as four of them had no results.

Colombo Matches in WWC 2025

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - BAN won

Sri Lanka vs Australia - Abandoned

India vs Pakistan - IND won

Australia vs Pakistan - AUS won

England vs Sri Lanka - ENG won

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand - Abandoned

England vs Pakistan - Abandoned

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - SA won

Pakistan vs New Zealand - Abandoned

South Africa vs Pakistan - SA won

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Abandoned

ICC draws Criticism

The high number of washouts-five out of 11 matches at a single venue-has sparked debate over the ICC's scheduling decisions, particularly given the well-known climatic patterns of the region. The downpour in the Sri Lankan city resulted in 44 per cent of matches being abandoned, a glaring and unheard phenomenon in the history of the game.

With most of Sri Lanka's group matches and all of Pakistan's games held in Colombo due to political tensions affecting India-hosted fixtures, the impact has been disproportionately felt by these teams. The repeated disruptions have not only affected team performances but also diminished fan engagement and the overall spectacle of the tournament.​