Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup 2019: Steyn, Rabada on track to play in team's WC opener, says SA coach Gibson

By Pti
World Cup 2019: Steyn, Rabada on track to play in teams WC opener, says SA coach Gibson

Cape Town, May 15: South Africa's premier pace duo of Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada could be fit to play in their high-voltage ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against hosts England, according to coach Ottis Gibson.

Perennial underachievers South Africa lock horns with tournament favourites England on May 30, and the Proteas are expecting their two best pacers to return to full fitness before the opening game. Both Steyn and Rabada's IPL campaigns wre cut short by injuries, but the latter had picked 25 wickets by then for Delhi Capitals.

CWC 2019: Schedule

"There was an issue with KG (Rabada) and there was an issue with Dale, but we feel that those guys are on track," Gibson told reporters on Tuesday.

"There's nothing that people should be alarmed about. They're going to both make full recoveries and be able to take their place at the World Cup."

The squad converged in the city and took a hike up Table Mountain, and the 50-year-old Gibson, a former West Indies pacer from Barbados, seemed buoyed by his two pacers' recovery and "excellent" mood in the camp.

"We've been away from each other, all over the world and so on," he said. "To have everybody back is awesome. The fact that the guys who played in the IPL final also turned up in good health is also very nice.

"One thing I really enjoy about this group is, when we come together, we really come together. There was all sorts of 'bromance' and hugging and people connecting with each other going on last night.

"We waited for the IPL guys to get off the plane about 4 O'clock yesterday, and we had a nice little session. We went for a team meal last night and got together and started our conversations around how we're going to approach the World Cup journey."

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue