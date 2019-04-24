World Cup flashbacks: When Clive Lloyd's change of tactics triggered Pakistan's collapse in 1979 semifinals

Majid's fight
Chasing the target which was not easy against a formidable West Indian bowling attack.
Pakistan lost opener Sadiq Mohammad (2) to Michael Holding early, but the other opener Majid Khan (81) decided to give the world champions a tough fight.
Zaheer comes in
He was joined by Zaheer Abbas (93) and the duo put up 166 runs for the second wicket against a bowling attack that included Andy Roberts, Holding, Colin Croft and Joel Garner.
The partnership had put even a captain like Lloyd under pressure and the target of 294 started looking increasingly smaller.
A terrific partnership by Majid-Abbas duo took Pakistan 118 runs closer to the target with nine wickets in hand and they went into the break.
Lloyd's tactics
During the break, Lloyd made a note of what was going wrong and in a swift change of tactic, decided to change the line of attack from the off stump to the leg.
His bowlers followed the captain's advice and once Zaheer fell while trying to glance Croft only to be caught by wicket-keeper Deryck Murray, the floodgates were all open.
Croft on fire
Majid also departed 11 runs later, thanks to Croft again, and in the very next ball, the ever-reliable Javed Miandad was trapped before the wickets by the same bowler.
Pakistan's chase was never the same again as wickets started to fall at regular intervals as they lost the last nine wickets for only 74 runs to be eventually all out for 250 in the 57th over to lose the game by 43 runs.