World Cup head to head: Bangladesh have beaten England twice, lost once

In their last five encounters, England have won three as against Bangladesh's two and the Three Lions will particularly remember the humiliating loss they had suffered in the World Cup game in Adelaide in 2015 that booted them out of the fray. The Cardiff game will rather be 'grudge game' for Eoin Morgan's side that looks formidable enough this time.

In the WC, England and Bangladesh have met three times since the latter made their debut in the 1999 edition which had also taken place in England. Bangladesh have won two while England won one.

Here is a brief look at all England-Bangladesh matches that have taken place at the WC:

England beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets; Super Eight stage; Bridgetown; April 11, 2007:

In their first ever encounter at the WC, England skipper Michael Vaughan won the toss and sent Habibul Bashar's Bangladesh to bat first in the Super Eight game of the WC held in the Caribbeans. Barring Shakib Al Hasan's 57 not out, no other Bangladeshi batsman could stand up to the English bowling and the Tigers were skittled out for only 143 in the 38th over.

Pacer Sajid Mahmood and spinner Monty Panesar took three wickets each for 27 and 25 runs, respectively. England also had their share of problems chasing down the modest target as they lost 4 for 79 before Paul Collingwood (23), Andrew Flintoff (23) and wicket-keeper Paul Nixon (20 not out) saved the day for them with four wickets in hand and around five overs to spare.

Vaughan top scored for the side with 30. Three Bangladeshi bowlers took two wickets apiece. Mahmood was adjudged the man of the match.

Bangladesh beat England by 2 wickets; group match; Chattogram; March 11, 2011:

In a game that was crucial for both the sides, Bangladesh captain Shakib won the toss and put England into bat. Andrew Strauss's side had a moderate batting display with Jonathan Trott's 67 and Eoin Morgan's 63 helping them with a 109-run partnership between them. Once Morgan departed, England fell apart losing their last six wickets for 63 runs to get bowled out for 225 inside 50 overs.

Bangladesh bowlers came up with an all-round effort with spinner Naeem Islam's 2 for 29 being the best. The Bangladesh openers gave their team a good start with 52 runs for the first wicket but a collapse thereafter saw them reeling at 169 for 8.

It was Mahmudullah's 21 not out and Shafiul Islam's 24 not out that saw the Tigers adding vital 58 runs for the ninth wicket to win by 2 wickets in the penultimate over. Imrul Kayes top scored for them with 60 and was the man of the match. Ajmal Shahzad was the pick of the England bowlers with 3 for 43.

Bangladesh beat England by 15 runs; group match; Adelaide; March 9, 2015:

Eoin Morgan won the toss and put Bangladesh in and Mashrafe Mortaza's side came up with a solid batting performance this time. Mahmudullah slammed 103 while keeper Mushfiqur Rahim hit 89 and they added 141 runs after Bangladesh were reduced to 99 for 4.

The Tigers ended up with a challenging 275 for 7 in their 50 overs with James Anderson finishing as the best England bowler with 2 for 45.

England had a decent start but their middle order crumbled under the pressure of the must-win game and apart from opener Ian Bell (63) and keeper Jos Buttler (65) and Chris Woakes (42 not out) down the order, there was nothing much to write home. England were all out for 260 with nine balls to spare with pacer Rubel Hossein claiming 4 for 53. Mahmudullah was the man of the match.