World Cup: India training: Dhoni perfects sweep shot, Bhuvi bowls full tilt as chief selector keeps

At the batting nets, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, not a natural sweeper of the cricket ball, trying the stroke against slow bowlers.

Sweep is always considered to be an effective shot against spinners when the conventional shots don't fetch runs. Prasad later also collected powerful throws from the deep as the reserve keeper Rishabh Pant got an extended run at the nets and also practiced outfielding, taking a few aerial catches.

While it's any indication or not can't be ascertained as Vijay Shankar has been Indian team management's first choice and they haven't shown any intent of changing it. Thursday was the first time when Bhuvneshwar wore bowling spikes and bowled from full run-up as Prasad, a former India keeper, wore the big gloves.

The seamer, who had sustained an injury during India's victory over Pakistan, seemed upbeat as he spoke to physio Patrick Farhart and bowling coach Bharath Arun.

In fact, Arun made it clear that if Bhuvneshwar is deemed fully match-fit, he will replace Mohammed Shami despite his last-over hattrick against Afghanistan. However there may be a possibility that India give him rest for one more game.

"Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. It is just a niggle for which we didn't want to take a chance. And it was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. But the fact he's done exceptionally well all goes well for us; it's an embarrassment of riches," Arun said.

"And we would take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi has done exceptionally well, so I think it's a pretty good headache to have," he dropped a hint as to what he thought.