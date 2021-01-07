World Test Championship | How India can enter final; 4-way tie with Australia, England, NZ looms

New Zealand hammered India, West Indies and Pakistan 2-0 at home to enter the title race. The teams do not have too many matches left to reach the WTC final and as such they will be eager to make most of the chances. Here's a look at the scenario and a look at can India enter the important match. As per new rules, it is not the points but the points percentage determine the finalists.

1. India

India has 390 points in the WTC table and they have six Test matches left, including the on-going match against Australia at Sydney. They have 72.2 percentage of points. India have two away Tests against Australia and four home matches against England left. A win carries 30 points and a draw 10 points as per ICC rules, and in that scenario; India need to win at least four Tests in that cluster or win three and draw the other three.

2. England

England have 292 points and a percentage of 60.8. They also have six Tests, all away, remaining - two against Sri Lanka and four against India. They need to win both the matches against SL, and then win 3 Tests and draw one against India to get 220 points to reach at least second place in the WTC points table. Tough task indeed.

3. Australia, NZ, SL, SA, WI

New Zealand have ended their Test calendar with the series against Pakistan and Australia will finish theirs after the series against India. So, they have to wait and watch how India and England fare later. Others Lanka, Windies and South Africa are not contention for a final berth.