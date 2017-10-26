Wriddhiman Saha sets sights on upcoming South Africa tour on his 33rd birthday

Kolkata, Oct 26: Wriddhiman Saha, the national wicket-keeper for the Test side, had a celebrated his 33rd birthday in a simple manner with his wife and daughter at home on Tuesday (October 24).

The Bengal batsman had to face a natural question about what resolution he has taken on his birthday.

The wicket-keeper who has been in excellent form in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka smiled and told MyKhel, “Actually I do not take any resolutions on my birthdays. But I was thinking about our forthcoming tour of South Africa, which starts early next year. It will be a real test for all of us.”

Virat Kohli-led Indian team will tour to South Africa in December for five Tests as well as one-day international and Twenty20I series.

"First of all the wickets in South Africa are bouncy. So even if you erase the grass then also it will be hugely fast. The second challenge the team will face there is the presence of two brilliant bowlers, (Kagiso) Rabada and (Dale) Steyn. Both the bowlers are not only quick, they are accurate too. So batting against them will be the real test for us.”

Saha disclosed, “Looking forward to South Africa tour, I have been practising batting against wet tennis ball when there is no match or before any match at the CAB indoor hall.”

Wriddhiman will be playing his last Ranji Trophy match this season against Himachal Pradesh before joining the national preparatory camp for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Also, the stumper did not forget to reveal that he wants his state team to earn full six points in the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh. Bengal will qualify for the quarterfinals in the Ranji Trophy this season with the six points.

Saha also added, “Playing against Himachal Pradesh at their home ground, might help a little bit on this occasion as the turf in Himachal Pradesh also seems bouncy and quick.”