Wrong comparison: Aakash Chopra differs with Gautam Gambhir's opinion about MS Dhoni's legacy as India captain

By
New Delhi, July 17: Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra disagrees with Gautam Gambhir's opinion that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was lucky.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is known to speak his mind, had claimed that MS Dhoni didn't give successor Virat Kohli enough 'quality players', unlike Sourav Ganguly.

The former India opener went on to compare the team that Dhoni - who has every ICC trophy in his cabinet - handed over to Kohli to the one Ganguly handed over to Dhoni. Gambhir was of the opinion that Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the only two quality players from the team that Dhoni handed over.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir said, "When MS Dhoni finished (his captaincy stint), he hasn't given enough quality players to Virat Kohli, apart from Virat Kohli, himself and Rohit Sharma, or Jasprit Bumrah now. There are not too many world-beaters or probably people who win you tournaments."

"But look at what Sourav Ganguly gave to Indian cricket: Yuvraj Singh, Man of the Series in two World Cups, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag - these kinds of world-beaters," he added.

However, Chopra seems to differ with Gambhir's observation on Dhoni and believes the wicketkeeper-batsman's job as India captain wasn't easy either. Although he too hailed Ganguly for successfully steering Team India through tough times.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 42-year-old Chopra said: "He is absolutely right that Sourav Ganguly gave a lot of match-winners to India. Dada even took over the captaincy when cricket was in difficulty due to the black clouds of match-fixing hovering over it and the public's belief lost. From that situation to develop a team that went abroad and won, the eye for talent was absolutely fantastic."

"In my opinion, Dhoni's task was very difficult and a person like Dhoni was only required there, who could manage the team tactically with care and also manage the transition. According to me, it is a wrong comparison and it is a slightly incorrect outcome as well. I personally don't agree with the opinion, I feel the team that Kohli got was assembled with great love by MS Dhoni," Chopra added further.

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 16:57 [IST]
