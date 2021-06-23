WTC Final: All you need to know: Over calculation, extension of play on Reserve Day

There used to be a rest day between third and fourth day of a Test match in the olden days but that practice was abandoned long since. However, this Reserve day is a completely different concept that has been customized for the WTC Final.

Here's MyKhel is giving you a peep into the over-calculation on Day 6 of the WTC Final.

1. How many overs are there on Reserve Day?

The simple answer is 98 overs.

2. Detailed break-up of overs

The play on the Reserve Day will begin on 3 PM IST with a minimum of 330 minutes of action set as the target weather relenting of course. Those minutes translate into 83 overs. Then there is the final one hour of play that translates into 15 overs. So that makes it 98 overs in all on Day 6 of the WTC Final.

"The maximum duration for the Reserve Day is a minimum of 330 minutes (or 83 overs, whichever is later), plus the last hour," ICC said. "If the play is suspended for any reason other than normal intervals prior to the start of the final hour, then playing time shall be extended by the total time lost, up to the amount of extra time available."

3. Why did ICC allot a Reserve Day for WTC Final?

The Day 6, an unusual practice in modern day Test cricket, has been conceived by the ICC to make up for the time lost during the regular five days because of weather in England. This has been customised for the WTC Final and will not be followed during any other Test matches.