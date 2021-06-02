WTC final: It’s all in the head: Kohli on lack of preparation time

Ravi Shastri on World Test Championship: WTC final should be best-of-three affair in long run

The WTC final is set to be held on June 18 at Southampton and team India is set to leave for the UK in the wee hours of Thursday (June 3). On the other hand, their opposition, New Zealand, has gotten more preparation under their belt. New Zealand are currently playing a two-match Test series against England.

India will not have that opportunity as they will head into quarantine after landing there, including three days of hotel quarantine. But captain Kohli isn’t too worried as he believes that they have the requisite understanding of conditions from its past experiences of playing in England.

Speaking during the pre-departure press conference, the Indian skipper said, “In the past we have landed in places three days prior even in a proper schedule and have had a hell of a series and hell of competition, so it is all in the head."

Kohli insisted that it was also about the mindset. "It is not the first time we are playing in England, we all know what the conditions are like," he said.

"And even if you are used to the conditions, if you don't enter the field in the right frame of mind, you are going to nick that first ball or you are going to find it tough to pick wickets," added the flamboyant batsman.

The Indian captain further emphasised that his side would not have any issues even if it gets just four practice sessions. "We don't have any issues even with four practice sessions heading into the game, because we are absolutely sure of what we can do as a team and we all have played in England.

"Whether it is with the Indian team or India A as well, for the likes of (Mohammed) Siraj...so we are not bothered by that at all and we just want to get there and make the most of the opportunity at hand," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper echoed coach Ravi Shastri's thoughts about the World Test Championship final holding a lot of value. "All of us take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket, and the way we have progressed as a side is an example of what Test cricket means to us. So, for all of us as a unit, those who have been part of the Test side for many years, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work," he signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)