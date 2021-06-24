WTC Final: Ravi Shastri reacts over India's loss to New Zealand, says 'better team won in the conditions'

A prime reason for Team India's defeat in the marquee clash could be attributed to the flop show of its much-vaunted batting line-up. Indian batsmen performed poorly in both the innings in front of a resilient and quality New Zealand pace attack which denied captain Virat Kohli yet another ICC title. Ever since he took over Team India's reign in 2017, they are yet to win an ICC title.

Indians were bowled out for 217 and 170 during the WTC final, a decidedly below-par performance by the much-vaunted.

"Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. A classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect," wrote Shastri on Twitter a day after the final.

Prior to Wednesday, New Zealand's only ICC title came way back in 2000. More recently, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2019 World Cup final. The Kiwis also made the ODI World Cup final in 2015.

Before the marquee game, Shastri had suggested a best of three final for the coming editions of the WTC, saying a one-off game is just not enough to evaluate a team's credentials. His views were echoed by Kohli on Wednesday (June 23).

The Indian skipper said this one defeat will not define his team's hard work of the past two years, including a remarkable away triumph over Australia despite an injury-ravaged squad.

