WTC Final: Southampton weather forecast for Day 5, Reserve Day; find this glad news fans!

The first and fourth day of the WTC Final was completely washed out, while rain had massive say in the Day 2 and 3 proceedings at the Ageas Bowl. And to make it even better, the UK met department has predicted a clearer weather for Wednesday (June 23) as well, the reserve day of the WTC Final.

"Cloud will slowly break through the morning, and some pleasant afternoon sunny intervals are likely. Otherwise, remaining rather cool under the cloud, with northerly breezes, stronger around Kent coasts. Maximum temperature 18 °C," according to the UK Met Department.

"Variable cloud and sunny spells on Wednesday and Thursday. Dry, and feeling warm inland," said the UK Met Department.

This could mean that the reserve day on Wednesday too could be played without much interruption though the emergence of an outright winner looks bleak as the Test can get only a maximum of 6 session over the two days.

In the event of a draw or tie, as per the ICC rules India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners of the inaugural WTC Final and the teams will also share the winners and runners-up prize money among them. The winners are set to pocket Rs 11 crore, while the second-placed team was to get a little more than Rs 5 crore.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, former India opener Virender Sehwag and former England captain Kevin Pietersen had expressed their displeasure over the way WTC Final was planned and had asked for a way to find a clear winner rather than current sharing the trophy formula.