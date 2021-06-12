WTC Final: Trent Boult waits for India clash; bank on England experience

The Kiwis are currently locking horns against England in two-match Test series, and after that, the Kane Williamson-led side would square off against India in the WTC final, beginning on June 18 at Southampton.

Boult had missed the first Test against England, but he made a return for the second Test after the UK government relaxed quarantine rules.

"Initially I wasn't expecting to play this game but everything fell into line, and I gave myself that chance to get out there and I think I'll definitely be better off for that head out. It's one thing loading and getting through numbers in the nets but to simulate that kind of game fitness and having to come back three, four or five times in a day. There's no real other way to do that. So I'm hoping it puts me in good stead for the WTC final," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boult.

Boult bowled 29 overs in the first innings of the second Test and he returned with figures of 4-85 and he dismissed the likes of Rory Burns, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

"What worked really well was the travel went well and I managed to get out of isolation in the UK quicker than was expected. As you can imagine, I was very excited about the prospect of playing the second Test. I felt like I gave myself the best chance with preparing for that week back at home and then getting straight into it here. Hopefully, we can get the job done and win a very important series," said Boult.

"I found it pretty hard to sit on the sidelines there at Lord's last week, it's such a historic ground. The boys were on fire out there and I was itching to be out there, to be honest," he added.

Talking about the competition within the Kiwi bowling attacking, Boult said: "Healthy competition. The boys are very excited about the prospect, but they've put in a lot of hard yards not just over the last couple of weeks but over a couple of years of a Test Championship cycle. Some hard calls will have to be made but the big picture is the collective goal."