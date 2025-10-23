PAK vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4 Session Timings: What Time Will Pakistan-South Africa Rawalpindi Test Resume? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Cricket WTC Points Table: Updated Standings on October 23 after Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:47 [IST]

South Africa dominated the second Test in Rawalpindi, defeating Pakistan by eight wickets to seal the two-match series 2-0. The visitors, led by Aiden Markram, showcased exceptional spin bowling and lower-order resilience to complete a convincing win on the fourth day.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 333 in their first innings, anchored by captain Shan Masood's patient 87 and Saud Shakeel's 66. Despite a solid platform at 167 for 3, the hosts stumbled against Keshav Maharaj's left-arm spin as the South African claimed brilliant figures of 7 for 102. Simon Harmer supported him well with two wickets, ensuring Pakistan's total remained below par.

In reply, South Africa built a commanding 404, gaining a vital 71-run lead. Tristan Stubbs ground out a gritty 76, while Senuran Muthusamy's unbeaten 89 and Kagiso Rabada's explosive 71 off 61 balls tilted the balance. Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi impressed for Pakistan with 6 for 79 on debut, but his effort went in vain.

Pakistan's second innings completely unraveled against the relentless spin duo. Harmer dismantled the middle order with 6 for 50, including Babar Azam's defiant 50, while Maharaj chipped in with two wickets. The hosts collapsed for 138, leaving South Africa only 68 runs to win.

Markram led from the front with a brisk 42 off 45 balls before Noman Ali picked up two late scalps. Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 25 guided South Africa to victory at 73 for 2.

For Pakistan, it was another Test marred by batting fragility and ineffective bowling consistency. For South Africa, the triumph underlined their improved away form, sealing a rare series win on Asian soil.

WTC Points Table after South Africa beat Pakistan in 2nd Test

With the defeat, Pakistan have dragged themselves down to a joint 4th place with South Africa, as both teams have a 50 percent PCT after their 2nd match of this cycle. The top two teams advance to the final and Australia, Sri Lanka are currently occupying those positions, followed by India.

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.000 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.670 3 India 7 4 2 1 0 52 61.900 4 South Africa 2 10 1 0 0 12 50.000 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.000 6 England 5 2 2 1 0 26 43.330 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.670 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.000