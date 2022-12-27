Yash Dhull: Why the Delhi batter is poised to get an India call-up, check out here

The Chetan Sharma-led committee make their final call before their exit from the selector duties as a new committee is set to be formed soon.

And ahead of the selection, Delhi batter Yash Dhull's name is running around the rumours as the player trends on social media big time.

Yash Dhull rose to fame after captaining India to the U19 World Cup victory earlier this year. He has been a regular for Delhi in the domestic circuit and has been in decent form. With the Indian team set to embrace a new direction in the T20I format, youngsters like Dhull and others are being prioritised. The 20-year-old has captained Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and is regarded as one of the elite prospects in the country.

Why Yash Dhull may get selected for India:

One of the plethora of reasons for Yash Dhull to be given a taste of the senior national squad is his batting prowess. The 20-year-old batter has amassed 363 runs in domestic T20 matches with an average greater than 72.

His record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was quite decent as well. He has been batting for Delhi at no. 3 or no. 4 and making some real progress, and may get his reward for that.

Dhull may well be getting a T20 call-up against Sri Lanka. He may not get a chance to play, but spending time in the Indian setup with a coach like Rahul Dravid will also be an invaluable learning curve for the youngster.

He is in the Delhi Capitals setup form last season. He is yet to play a game for them but will be hoping to get opportunities in the upcoming season in 2023.

Yash Dhull Domestic T20 Stats in 2022:

He played two fantastic knocks in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, scoring 73 against Hyderabad and 71 against Puducherry in blistering fashion.

Matches Runs Average Highest 50s Strike Rate 7 324 64.8 73 3 137.2

His Ranji record so far is quite brilliant. The player has amassed 939 runs in just 16 innings, with an average of 67. He scored 229 runs in the U19 World Cup triumph for India along with a hundred in the semi-final win against Australia.

India's selectors will be tempted and tentative to wriggle his name into the squad, as a potential fast-track to the international team can cause hindrance to his growth. Dhull will be praying for the call-up though, as it will be a massive moment in his budding career.