All-round Yashasvi Jaiswal claims four-for, hits 89* to guide India U-19 to series-clinching win over South Africa

By
All-round Yashasvi Jaiswal claims 4 then hits 89* to lead India U-19 to series-clinching win over South Africa
Image Courtesy: BCCI

East London, Dec 29: Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat and ball as India Under-19 side claimed a series-clinching win over South Africa Under-19 in the second Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday (December 28). The boys in blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a game to spare.

Put in to bat, South Africa Under-19 never really got going and were bowled out for 119 in under 30 overs. The home team was 71/2 at one stage, but lost three wickets in a space of two runs and were reduced to 73/5.

For India Under-19, Yashasvi Jaiswal scalped four wickets in his 3.5 overs while Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets each.

In the chase, India Under-19 lost two wickets early as Priyam Garg and Shashwat Rawat got out for 0 and 2 respectively.

However, Jaiswal, after impressing with the ball in hand earlier in the match, came to the party with the bat as well. The left-hander took on the South Africa Under-19 bowlers and scored unbeaten 89 off 56 balls as he and Dhruv Jurel, who remained not out on 26, sealed India Under-19's eight-wicket win.

The third match of the series will be played on Monday.

Brief Scores: India Under-19 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 89*, Dhruv Jorel 26*; Merrick Brett 1/20) beat South Africa Under-19 (Jonathan Bird 25, Andrew Louw 24; Yashasvi Jaiswal 4/13) by eight wickets.

Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
