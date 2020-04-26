‘You almost ended my son’s career’, Yuvraj reveals what Stuart Broad’s father told him after hitting six sixes

The match between India and England made it to the history books and was a noteworthy moment in the batsman’s career as he hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. It was a treat for the eyes indeed and despite it having taken place 13 years back, the rush of adrenaline can’t just be forgotten.

Yuvraj propelled the Indian side to a mammoth score. India were already in a strong position, but Yuvi’s 14-ball 58 made all the difference as the Men in Blue won the match by 18 runs. The innings is still fresh in everyone’s mind and that’s one of the first things that come to everyone’s mind when talking about the former Indian cricketer. That innings etched Yuvraj’s name down in history forever, as he became the first-ever batsman to achieve this feat in the shortest format of the game.

The innings could have all but ended Broad’s career, but he bounced back and now leads England’s pace attack.

In a recent podcast with BBC, Yuvraj opened up about the innings and revealed that Broad’s father, Chris Broad thought Yuvraj might have ended his career.

Speaking to BBC, Yuvraj said, “His dad, Chris Broad, is a match referee and he came up to me the next day and said 'you almost finished my son’s career and now you need to sign a shirt for him. So I gave my India jersey and wrote a message for Stuart saying, 'I have been hit for five sixes so I know how it feels. For the future of England cricket, all the best’.

Stuart is one of the best bowlers in the world now. I don’t think any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career.”

Eventually the MS Dhoni-led side won the inaugural edition of the tournament by defeating Pakistan in the final.