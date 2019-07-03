Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

You are a top man: Kohli tells retired Rayudu

By Pti
kohli

Birmingham, July 3: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday described Ambati Rayudu as "a top man" after the middle-order batsman, who was ignored for the ongoing World Cup, retired from all forms of cricket.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

"Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man @RayuduAmbati," Kohli wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Rayudu thanks Virat Kohli and rates his career a "wonderful journey"

Snubbed twice over for the ongoing World Cup, Rayudu on Wednesday retired from all forms of cricket without specifying his reasons for calling it quits. The 33-year-old Andhra Pradesh batsman was in India's official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Opener Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management's insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. The player, who could never break into the Test team, was in the spotlight before the World Cup.

Declared the preferred No.4 batsman by Kohli not many months ago, Rayudu was ignored for Shankar in India's final squad for the big event. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had justified the move by saying that Shankar had "three-dimensional skills".

Shankar couldn't make much of an impact and was eventually forced out by a toe injury. Rayudu had taken a dig at Prasad's statement with a cheeky social media post. "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," he had tweeted at the time.

More AMBATI RAYUDU News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 41 - July 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 305/8 (50.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue