You should be proud of what you have achieved: MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi pens emotional note as he retires

MS Dhoni - who landed in Chennai just a day prior to the announcement to resume his training for the upcoming IPL 2020 - shocked the world with his declaration on his Instagram handle where he proclaimed 'consider me retired'.

The social media was flooded with reactions with experts, current and former cricketers, as well as fans, were stumped with the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's decision.

The 39-year-old cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni also joined the others to pen an emotional message for her husband. Sakshi wished her life partner all the best for the future.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are," Sakshi wrote on Instagram.

"I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead," she added.

Meanwhile, several India cricketers have started urging the BCCI to retire Dhoni's no.7 jersey. Demand has certainly been raised and a prominent voice within BCCI agrees with it.

India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday became the first to voice the opinion in his tribute to the former. He was also backed by Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

With a photo of him and Dhoni after the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year, Karthik posted: "This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white-ball cricket." Karthik made his India debut three months before Dhoni did in 2004

With Dhoni turning 39 last month, many saw this coming, but his announcement still left the world shocked. Dhoni, did it the MSD way, as he silently walked away into the sunset and left the world overwhelmed with emotions.